Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Black Men Over 500 Times More Likely To Be Killed By Police Than J&J Vaccine

Baylor College of Medicine Director Richina Bicette on Sunday pointed out that receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safer than living as a Black man in America.
By David

Baylor College of Medicine Director Richina Bicette on Sunday pointed out that receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safer than living as a Black man in America.

Bicette made the remarks to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list," Bicette explained.

Bicette made the remarks to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield after she was asked if people should be worried about getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I have a lot of things in this world that I worry about and the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is quite low on that list," Bicette explained.

"The rate of developing blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we're seeing so far is about 2 in 1 million," Bicette noted. "If you take your chances with COVID, the rate of developing a blood clot from having COVID infection is actually 147,000 in a million."

"And that's just talking about blood clots," she added. "There are other things that we should be more worried about. In the month of April [of] this year in the United States alone, 50 Americans have been killed in mass shootings. Where's the outrage and the cry for gun control?"

Bicette also pointed to recent shootings of Black men by police.

"The lifetime risk of a Black man getting killed by police is 1 in 1,000 -- not 1 million -- 1 in 1,000," she said. "Where's the outrage and the cry for police reform?"

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team