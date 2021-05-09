Surprising My Mom After Not Seeing Her For 12 Months

Apparently, this is Brent's real mom and lest you get the impression that she hates him, from an interview she's his biggest fan.

INTERVIEWER: Did she encourage you getting into comedy?

BRENT TERHUNE: Oh, yeah. And I started a comedy when I was 16. And so I was just telling jokes as a kid in high school. And then, you know, I did my first paid week, and I even forgot that they were going to give me a check. But she's been my biggest fan. She's been to tons of shows and she carries my business cards around with her and gives them out to strangers, because that's what a normal person would do. So I guess I have a default street team and her name is mom.

INTERVIEWER: Does she mind when you do stuff about her? Or does she like it?

BRENT TERHUNE: She likes it, and I have an album coming out this year. I'm actually editing it while in quarantine, or, you know, locked down, but there's a big chunk about her and she always loves that when I talk about her.