Andrea Mitchell: Kevin McCarthy's 'Cover-up' On Jan 6 Insurrection

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell took apart Kevin McCarthy's weak-tea complaints about a Jan 6 Commission and called his attempts to stop it from happening, a "cover-up."

On Thursday McCarthy gave a litany of ridiculous excuses why he now doesn't believe in the investigation. McCarthy complained that Speaker Pelosi refuses to include an investigation into the shooting on Rep. Steve Scalise at a softball game in 2015 to the January 6 Commission.

Really. Maybe we should "investigate" the assassination of Abraham Lincoln while we're at it.

McCarthy fled his own press conference when he started to get uncomfortable questions. MSNBC cut back into Mitchell's program.

Mitchell said, "Kevin McCarthy apparently ducked the question before we jumped in. Let's talk about that."

McCarthy whined that Pelosi took too long to set up the commission.

She continued, "[McCarthy] is talking about the time that elapsed, but during that time he was down there in Mar-a-Lago, he had already aligned himself with Donald Trump."

"Then there is the red herring of all the other things that they want to investigate. They want to go to BLM, and every protest and [McCarthy] wanted to go back all the way back to when Congressman Scalise, who was injured at the softball game a couple years back," she stated.

Mitchell continued, "So for them to say that it was that period, when it was just "Pelosi playing politics" is just, frankly, a cover-up."

Republicans including McCarthy have a lot to hide in the insurrection, even though their own lives were at risk following the MAGA mob's violent breaching of the Capitol.