Capitol Rioter Accused Of Making 143 Threatening Calls To 911

Jonathan Munafo's indictment was unsealed recently. It contained what he said on no less than 143 threatening phone calls. It also revealed his search history which included “Gretchen Whitmer,” “Freedom Plaza, Washington DC,” guns and military surplus stores on Jan. 4 and 5, court documents said. This is one sick puppy. He's facing ten federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot of January 6th.

Source: MLive

A New York man made about 143 threatening calls to Calhoun County 911 dispatchers, according to a federal indictment. The caller, who identified himself as “Yankee Patriot,” spent several hours Jan. 5 calling Calhoun County’s 911 line and threatening the dispatcher that he would kill her and attack her family if she did not put a police officer on the line, the indictment said. The man, identified by the FBI as Jonathan Joshua Munafo from Albany, New York, is also facing charges after he allegedly took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, court documents show. Munafo is accused of punching a U.S. Capitol Police officer, using a flagpole to attempt to break windows at the U.S. Capitol and stealing a riot shield, according the FBI’s statement of facts.

And what did he say on these violent calls?

At one point, according to the indictment, he told the dispatcher, “B----, I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your f---ing nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this. It won’t be today, it won’t be tomorrow, it’ll be f---ing soon, though, you stupid c---. Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first, and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid b----.” Then when she asked him to stop the phone calls he responded with, “F---ing c----, you’re gonna get hurt for this, you really will,” the indictment said.

And in case you were wondering how one guy managed to tie up an entire 911 service for several hours in Calhoun County, here's how:

The calls were placed from a truck stop in North Carolina; 143 in all, court records show. It tied up emergency lines for several hours. Calls were made using an internet phone service provider, investigators said.

Here's a bit of background on him.

At an arraignment hearing just now, Trump fanatic Jonathan Munafo tried to plead guilty to the charges he faces for the Capitol attack.



(That’s not the move you make at an arraignment, and his lawyers interrupted and instead entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.) pic.twitter.com/uMX0wJ3AMS — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 11, 2021