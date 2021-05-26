Entertainment
Colbert Celebrates: Bezos Now Owns 'The Apprentice' Outtakes

Uh oh, with the purchase of MGM by Amazon, Jeff Bezos now owns all the racist words Donald Trump allegedly said during tapings of "The Apprentice."
By Frances Langum

Alert readers may recall that TraitorTrump is alleged to have used racist language during tapings of his reality TV show, "The Apprentice."

Jeff Bezos of Amazon billions (and also The Washington Post) just bought MGM, which includes the back catalog of "The Apprentice" tapings.

That makes Stephen Colbert very happy.

COLBERT: And if this is true, someday soon, Bezos may release the most racist thing in the MGM catalog, other than “Gone with the Wind.” Because these tapes have never been made public, but now Mount Flushmore’s arch-nemesis owns it all! And I am here for it. Bezos could release it all on Amazon Prime as the follow-up to "Fleabag: D-bag.”
