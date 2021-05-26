Colbert Celebrates: Bezos Now Owns 'The Apprentice' Outtakes

Alert readers may recall that TraitorTrump is alleged to have used racist language during tapings of his reality TV show, "The Apprentice."

Former Apprentice Staffer, Noel Casler tweeted: “Trump used the ‘n-word’ to describe contestants on the Apprentice not once or twice, it’s literally how he refers to black people all the time. He especially liked to do it in front of minority crew members.”



Omarosa concurs: pic.twitter.com/UlbvBKb9bG — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) February 8, 2020

Donald Trump Used N-Word on 'Apprentice' Set, Didn't Think Americans Would 'Buy' Black Contestant Winning: Co-Producer https://t.co/PHtLg34AWC — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) June 26, 2019

Jeff Bezos of Amazon billions (and also The Washington Post) just bought MGM, which includes the back catalog of "The Apprentice" tapings.

That makes Stephen Colbert very happy.

COLBERT: And if this is true, someday soon, Bezos may release the most racist thing in the MGM catalog, other than “Gone with the Wind.” Because these tapes have never been made public, but now Mount Flushmore’s arch-nemesis owns it all! And I am here for it. Bezos could release it all on Amazon Prime as the follow-up to "Fleabag: D-bag.”