Politics
'F*ck All Of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell At Hearing

Landon Copeland's hearing went off the rails early, and stayed that way, the judge muting his mic on the Zoom call.
By Ed Scarce
Space and copyright constraints do not allow the full Daily Beast article or the entire FBI affidavit to be put here, but if you really want to delve into the insanity of that hearing I urge you to read the entire article and the affidavit, covered here by Scott McFarlane. It's quite something. Apparently, Copeland is fairly well-known in Utah, and has numerous arrests under his belt. Something about uncontrollable anger issues and problems with authority. Oh, and to add even more antagonism for the judge, Copeland asked his friends to also troll the Zoom hearing.

Source: Daily Beast

A Utah man accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riots invited several of his MAGA friends to his Thursday court appearance—then wreaked havoc during the hearing, screaming at the judge and court officials to “come fuck with me.”

“You people fucked this up,” Landon Kenneth Copeland ranted during the Zoom hearing on Thursday. “You’re going to give me a psych eval. I don’t like 70 percent of my income going to the government. Fuck all of you!”

Copeland,a 33-year-old who on Thursday described himself as a veteran who “got shot in Iraq,” faces several charges, including assaulting officers and disorderly contact, for allegedly attacking several law-enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 siege. Prosecutors allege that during a scuffle, Copeland grabbed a riot shield, shoved a fellow insurrectionist into a police line, and threw “a metal bike rack fence barricade” at officers.

