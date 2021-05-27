Fox News Guest Claims Vaccines Cause Mass Shootings

Retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan joined Fox News to 'own the libs' after a mass shooting in San Jose Wednesday.

Brosnan at first bizarrely claimed that mass shootings are happening because "crimes are no longer illegal" and there's "no longer enforcement of lots of laws which are empowering active shooters."

In other words, he's blaming Black Lives Matter.

It also makes no sense since 2019, a TraitorTrump year, was the highest mass shooting year in history. The BBC reported that The Associated Press (AP), USA Today and Northeastern University recorded 41 incidents and a total of 211 deaths.

The deadliest massacre in modern times happened during the Trump era in 2017, where 60 people were killed in Las Vegas.



It's hard to understand his next thoughts because they are somewhat scrambled, but he seemed to blame people that are vaccinated for becoming mass murderers.

"Once COVID starts to lift, cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations," he said. "You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out."

If you get vaccinated does he mean you're more likely to become a mass murderer than an anti-vaxxer?

"They're coming back and you see the numbers don't lie," Brosnan added. "The shootings are up dramatically, skyrocketing actually on active shootings throughout the United States as we've come through this pandemic," he said.

Very soon Fox News and conservative media will be blaming the election of President Biden as the main cause for all massacres and mass shootings in America.

Here's Trump's record on major mass shootings

In fact, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place during the Trump era. In October 2017, a gunman shot and killed nearly 60 people at a music festival in Las Vegas. While not an exhaustive list of every mass shooting that took place during the Trump administration, here are some of the deadliest incidents while Trump was in office:

It's time to admit that the reason for these shootings is easy access to weapons of mass death and do something other than lie to scared white viewers.