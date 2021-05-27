Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News Guest Claims Vaccines Cause Mass Shootings

File this under, 'What the hell?'
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan joined Fox News to 'own the libs' after a mass shooting in San Jose Wednesday.

Brosnan at first bizarrely claimed that mass shootings are happening because "crimes are no longer illegal" and there's "no longer enforcement of lots of laws which are empowering active shooters."

In other words, he's blaming Black Lives Matter.

It also makes no sense since 2019, a TraitorTrump year, was the highest mass shooting year in history. The BBC reported that The Associated Press (AP), USA Today and Northeastern University recorded 41 incidents and a total of 211 deaths.

The deadliest massacre in modern times happened during the Trump era in 2017, where 60 people were killed in Las Vegas.

It's hard to understand his next thoughts because they are somewhat scrambled, but he seemed to blame people that are vaccinated for becoming mass murderers.

"Once COVID starts to lift, cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations," he said. "You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out."

If you get vaccinated does he mean you're more likely to become a mass murderer than an anti-vaxxer?

"They're coming back and you see the numbers don't lie," Brosnan added. "The shootings are up dramatically, skyrocketing actually on active shootings throughout the United States as we've come through this pandemic," he said.

Very soon Fox News and conservative media will be blaming the election of President Biden as the main cause for all massacres and mass shootings in America.

Here's Trump's record on major mass shootings

In fact, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place during the Trump era. In October 2017, a gunman shot and killed nearly 60 people at a music festival in Las Vegas. While not an exhaustive list of every mass shooting that took place during the Trump administration, here are some of the deadliest incidents while Trump was in office:

It's time to admit that the reason for these shootings is easy access to weapons of mass death and do something other than lie to scared white viewers.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team