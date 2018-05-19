Fox Host Faulkner Quickly Cuts Off Guest When He Dismisses Armed Teachers As Antidote To School Shooting

When a former New York police detective contradicted Fox's “more guns!” messaging after the tragic school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas today, anchor Harris Faulkner quickly changed the subject.

Shortly after former NYPD detective Pat Brosnan came on the air, he addressed the predictable calls for more guns in schools as a response:

BROSNAN: There’s a myth out there, it’s a false narrative, that the solution is to give guns to teachers and have more and more guys with guns. But the fact is, the schools are way too vast. You can’t have an armed person in every square foot where you need them at all times. It doesn’t work.

Faulkner interrupted as soon as he said “every square foot.” “Alright,” she said, slightly testily. Then she changed the subject, saying, “I want to talk about some of the facts of this.” She gave an update on what was known about the victims, then asked, “Securing a scene like this, even with a couple of people in custody, how much difference does it make, Pat, that these were students, potentially, at the school?”

Compare this aversion to Faulkner’s receptiveness to a later guest who told viewers they should be “flooding” their legislators “with demands” for more armed personnel in schools. Coincidentally, that later guest works to promote Trump’s agenda, though he was not identified as such.

See Fox’s double standard for talking about guns in schools above, from the May 18, 2018 Outnumbered.

