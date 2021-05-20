Fox 'Debate'? Geraldo Screams At Bongino: 'You’re A Punk!'

During a discussion about the Israeli Palestine conflict on Hannity last night, Geraldo flew into a rage at Dan Bongino's condescending asshattery.

Geraldo, a true friend of traitor Trump, is happy that Biden is calling for a cease-fire on both sides and is angry over the treatment of Palestinians.

Geraldo argued with Hannity, who wants no part of a cease-fire but total destruction. Bongino, the no-talent former Secret Service idiot who's trying to replace Rush Limbaugh, attacked Geraldo for being so emotional about the topics they discuss.

The serial Trump liar Bongino called Geraldo a liar.

"Gerald, you do this every time. This is such garbage that I'm really getting sick of it. You play this emotional game with the audience and use your position of responsibility to put out misinformation..."

Geraldo immediately jumped in pointing his finger at Bongino and yelling, "Stop attacking me. Stop attacking me, punk! Address the issue! Do you have the guts to address the issue? This is not about me!”

He continued, "You didn't come on the show to attack me. You came on the show to talk about the issue. Do you have a point about the issue?

Bongino refused to discuss the conflict and instead kept trying to talk over Geraldo for misusing his position.

“I’m sick of you, Bongino! I’m sick of you! You’re a punk!” And he threw a piece of paper at the camera.

Bongino laughed because he got Geraldo angry and said he can't control himself.

Geraldo said, "I'm a ten-time Emmy winner with deep experience in the Middle East, have you ever even been there?"

As Bongino was finally got around to using his FoxQ approved talking points, Geraldo turned his back on the camera.

What's Geraldo's position that's bothering Bongino? Who knows?

Bongino is an insurrection-supporting jerk, whose only role has been to be a Traitor Trump flunky and propagandist and attack anyone who disagrees with their stated position.

Editor comment (Frances Langum): Fox does not want to get into the weeds of the Israel-Palestine conflict, or offend their right-wing evangelical viewers and their beliefs in "Israel-right-or-wrong." So a pro-wrestling match between these two suffices for "covering" the corruption of Bibi Netanyahu and the suffering of the Palestinian people.