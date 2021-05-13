Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Gov. DeWine Announces $1M Lottery For Newly Vaccinated Ohioans

He's also offering five full-ride scholarships to state universities for those aged 12 to 17.
By Susie Madrak

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is offering vaccination incentives — including a $1 million prize and college scholarships — in a final effort to get more people vaccinated before the state’s mask mandate ends June 2, he announced yesterday.

While all of Ohio’s orders except those applying to nursing homes and similar care facilities end, stores and businesses can still require customers to be masked.

As of May 26, any newly vaccinated adult who has received at least one dose may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks. But the real prize should get parents motivated to get the kids motivated: five full four-year scholarships to an Ohio public university — including tuition, room-and-board, and books — to vaccinated residents under 18.

The money comes from existing federal pandemic funds, DeWine said, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team