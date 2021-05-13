Gov. DeWine Announces $1M Lottery For Newly Vaccinated Ohioans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is offering vaccination incentives — including a $1 million prize and college scholarships — in a final effort to get more people vaccinated before the state’s mask mandate ends June 2, he announced yesterday.

While all of Ohio’s orders except those applying to nursing homes and similar care facilities end, stores and businesses can still require customers to be masked.

As of May 26, any newly vaccinated adult who has received at least one dose may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks. But the real prize should get parents motivated to get the kids motivated: five full four-year scholarships to an Ohio public university — including tuition, room-and-board, and books — to vaccinated residents under 18.

The money comes from existing federal pandemic funds, DeWine said, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.

I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

