Kevin McCarthy Refuses To Meet With Capitol Cop Who Went Through This Horror

An emotional Don Lemon presented some exclusive footage last night on CNN from Officer Michael Fanone’s own bodycam as he was on the Capitol Hill, his screams audible throughout the early portion of the video as one rioter brags, “I got one.”

Fanone pleaded with the insurrectionists to let him go. “I have kids,” Fanone told them.

He was ultimately knocked unconscious.

Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion during the attack and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD.

Since the attack, he has tried to get Republicans to acknowledge the horror of the event. Yesterday afternoon, Rep. Eric Swalwell said on Twitter, "I just spoke with a very upset Officer Michael Fanone."

He said for Officer Fanone has made multiple requests to talk to Kevin McCarthy about what he experienced on January 6, and yesterday was hung up on by McCarthy's staff.

Meanwhile, former acting Secretary of Defense lied during yesterday's House hearing on the insurrection.

Miller omitted a line from his prepared testimony about former President Trump and January 6th, according to NBC's Garrett Haake, who said, "I’d love to know why he wrote but didn’t say, 'I stand by my prior observation that I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.' ”

The fascist-friendly Republicans are all in on the coverup. Remember that when it's time to vote in the mid-terms, and don't let them gain control of the House again.