Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

LISTEN: Obscene Voicemail Sent To Officer Fanone As He Testified

Warning: Strong language, threats.
By Susie Madrak

Why do I suspect the man who left this voicemail is a cop himself? Via the Daily Beast:

A Washington, D.C., police officer who was beaten unconscious during the Capitol riot shared a voicemail from a supporter of Donald Trump wishing him death Tuesday night.

Speaking to Don Lemon on CNN, Michael Fanone played harrowing audio he said he had received while testifying on Capitol Hill earlier that day about Jan. 6. The caller said, “You’re so full of s--t, you little f---ot f--ker. You’re a little p---y… You’re a lying f--k… How about all the scummy Black f--king scum destroying our cities and burning them… I wish they would have killed all you scumbags, ‘cause you people are scum. They stole the election from Trump… Too bad they didn’t beat the s--t out of you more.”

Fanone responded, “This is what happens when you tell the truth in Trump’s America.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team