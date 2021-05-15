Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene Illegally Filed Homestead Exemptions On 2 Homes

Greene called it "a paperwork issue." A Georgia watchdog calls it blatant fraud.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Last night we learned that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon congresswoman from Georgia, known for her assault rifle campaign videos, her polyamorous lifestyle, her palling around with nazis, and her confrontations with AOC, is also a tax cheat. You could have knocked me over with a feather.

Source: WSB-TV, Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has found that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband have two active homestead exemptions, which is against Georgia law.

A homestead exemption is a big tax break any Georgia homeowner is entitled to for their primary residence. It is against the law to file for more than one.

But Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray pulled records showing that the Greenes are getting the tax break on two different homes in two different counties.

In a statement, Greene’s office told Gray to mind his own business and called it a “pathetic smear” when he asked them about the homestead exemptions.

Greene seems to have a history with the WSB reporter who broke this story, releasing a statement to them last night that said:

"Georgians care about their livelihoods and their family’s safety. Yet WSB is focused on paperwork, which is being taken care of. I’m a proud resident of the 14th district. Justin Gray needs to mind his own business instead of launching yet another pathetic attempt to smear me and my family.”

"Mind his own business," which is shorthand for stop doing his job or else.

