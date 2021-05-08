Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Declare War On America

So what do you get when you join an accused pedophile who also sits in Congress with another one who recently had her committee assignments revoked for her violent social media posts for a tour around the country? Well, according to reports, you heard a Trump-like rally where the two spent as much time attacking their own Republican Party as they did the Democrats. In short, it was wacked.

Take for example, the sight of old white people singing along and waving their arms to Freddie Mercury's "We Are The Champions," pretty much given the circumstances with Gaetz and Greene becoming an ode to white supremacy right there. And once Gaetz and Greene began speaking it didn't get any better either.

Source: Villages-News

Two of the most controversial members of Congress declared war on the establishment in the launch of their America First tour Friday night in The Villages. Congressman Matt Gaetz, embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, stripped of any committee assignments, wore their renegade status as a badge of honor before a mostly maskless red-white-and-blue packed house at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. A long line snaked around the exterior of the building, but the hopefuls had no realistic chance of landing a spot in the 300-person room, which filled up early. Gaetz estimated the crowd outside at 1,000 strong. Villagers made up a sizable chunk of those inside, many of them regularly seen at Trump rallies in the past in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Probably its whitest too.

Crowd here in The Villages, FL awaiting the arrival of @mtgreenee and @mattgaetz who are set to speak tonight as a part of the “America First” tour. pic.twitter.com/l1wX4Bsxhf — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) May 7, 2021

An old Trump trick, give away a lot more tickets than the room will hold, so the rubes can stand around in the hot sunshine for the tv cameras.

Apparently they gave out 3,000 tickets for a 500 seat room. So, they have 2500 of us outside and Gaetz and Greene are going to come outside to talk to us before the main event. Then they are turning us away.These people don’t know that yet, but when they do they won’t be happy. pic.twitter.com/hvK0gropx9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 7, 2021

A sampling of some of the fine folks who attended.

Tonight at the first America First rally with Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Ms Qanon. Right after this was shot I was required to leave here in front of hotel. Even though I had a ticket. Listen to the woman pic.twitter.com/O4dtQnNIJT — Ed McGinty (@WinterwayEd) May 8, 2021

And a reminder of what kind of people they went to see.