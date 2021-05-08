Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Matt Gaetz And Marjorie Taylor Greene Declare War On America

Two of Trump's most infamous deplorables have teamed up for the America's First tour -- a bus tour of awfulness around the country.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

So what do you get when you join an accused pedophile who also sits in Congress with another one who recently had her committee assignments revoked for her violent social media posts for a tour around the country? Well, according to reports, you heard a Trump-like rally where the two spent as much time attacking their own Republican Party as they did the Democrats. In short, it was wacked.

Take for example, the sight of old white people singing along and waving their arms to Freddie Mercury's "We Are The Champions," pretty much given the circumstances with Gaetz and Greene becoming an ode to white supremacy right there. And once Gaetz and Greene began speaking it didn't get any better either.

Source: Villages-News

Two of the most controversial members of Congress declared war on the establishment in the launch of their America First tour Friday night in The Villages.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal, and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, stripped of any committee assignments, wore their renegade status as a badge of honor before a mostly maskless red-white-and-blue packed house at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. A long line snaked around the exterior of the building, but the hopefuls had no realistic chance of landing a spot in the 300-person room, which filled up early. Gaetz estimated the crowd outside at 1,000 strong.

Villagers made up a sizable chunk of those inside, many of them regularly seen at Trump rallies in the past in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Probably its whitest too.

An old Trump trick, give away a lot more tickets than the room will hold, so the rubes can stand around in the hot sunshine for the tv cameras.

A sampling of some of the fine folks who attended.

And a reminder of what kind of people they went to see.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team