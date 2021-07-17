Politics
Gaetz And Greene Rally Abruptly Canceled

The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" rally at the Riverside Convention Center was canceled with less than 24 hours' notice.
By Ed Scarce
Reasons were not given, though security concerns were mentioned, meaning I suppose that Greene and Gaetz did not want to pay for security, as there would have been protests. That's one explanation anyway. Their original rally in Orange County was cancelled when the general manager found out that they wanted to hold a rally.

UPDATE: Late last night they announced a new location, back in Orange County at the Anaheim Event Center on Harbor Boulevard. For Saturday night. Yeah...

Source: Press-Enterprise

A Riverside political rally that was to feature two controversial members of Congress was canceled late Friday, July 16 — about 24 hours before it was set to begin.

The abrupt cancellation capped a day filled with outrage and demands to cancel the event as well as plans to protest the planned appearance of Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in an “America First” rally at the Riverside Convention Center.

City officials reported late Friday they were notified by operators of the convention center that the rally planned for Saturday evening, July 17, won’t take place.

A “candlelight vigil for democracy” protesting the now-canceled appearance was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of Riverside City Hall, according to a Twitter post.

Riverside officials expressed relief late Friday.

