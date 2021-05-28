Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Matt Gaetz Wants To Use 'Second Amendment' Option Against Silicon Valley

Murdering people you disagree with using guns is not in the Second Amendment, Idgit.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Rep Matt Gaetz, who is embroiled in a sex scandal at the moment, ranted at a Dalton rally, where he threatened Silicon Valley with an armed response one day after a massacre took place in San Jose.

There was just a mass shooting in San Jose, California leaving 8 people dead Wednesday morning only a few miles from Silicon Valley, and this cretin is calling for an armed assault on that very place.

All because Traitor Trump got booted off Twitter for spreading lies and election fraud conspiracies? It's all part of Gaetz' trolling performance to whip up anger and hatred instead of acting like an actual Congressman.

Silicon Valley can't cancel this [MAGA] movement or this rally or this congressman, he said.

"We have a 2nd amendment in this country and I THINK WE HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO USE IT!" Gaetz shouted at an America First conference in Georgia.

This is disgusting and despicable. The quicker he gets locked up the better.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team