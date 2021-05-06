Politics
McConnell Just Gave Biden The Go-Ahead To Pass Agenda Without GOP

Mitch McConnell boasted that Republican senators are 100% opposed to President Biden’s agenda and that’s a good thing for Biden and the Democrats.
By NewsHound Ellen
Mitch McConnell Image from: screengrab

As the Louisville Courier Journal reported, McConnell left Rep. Liz Cheney hanging out to dry and weaseled when asked if he’s concerned so many Republican voters refuse to accept the validity of the presidential election.

MCCONNELL: 100% of my focus is on standing up to this administration. What we have in the United States Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country.

That’s right: For McConnell and his GOP cronies, jobs for Americans to rebuild our antiquated and crumbling infrastructure as well as childcare and education subsidies are a horror, while canceling Cheney for speaking the truth about the election and Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine it are not worth discussing.

But the good news is that McConnell just flashed a bright green light at Biden and the Democrats to stop trying for Republicans' support and pass the president's agenda without them.

Despite GOP fear mongering, Biden’s American Jobs Plan and his American Families Plan are very popular with the public. With Republicans too openly partisan and too beholden to Donald Trump and Fox News to help struggling Americans, Biden should go full steam ahead without the Obstruction Caucus. Then, he should hang their priorities around their necks and never let anyone forget for an instant what they stand for.

