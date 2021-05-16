Alicublog: Roy Edroso breaks it down.
Teri Kanefield: The radicalization of the Republican Party and drifting toward totalitarianism.
Letters from an American: Thoughts from political historian Heather Cox Richardson.
annieasksyou…: Misinformation threatens democracy; how do we counter it?
Finally, check out Crooked Timber's series of posts on The Ministry for the Future, Kim Stanley Robinson's new book on climate change, including a reply from the author.
