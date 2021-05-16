Misc
Read time: 0 minutes
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts for Sunday.
By Batocchio
Mike's Blog Round Up
"Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer. Image from: Wikimedia Commons

Alicublog: Roy Edroso breaks it down.

Teri Kanefield: The radicalization of the Republican Party and drifting toward totalitarianism.

Letters from an American: Thoughts from political historian Heather Cox Richardson.

annieasksyou…: Misinformation threatens democracy; how do we counter it?

Finally, check out Crooked Timber's series of posts on The Ministry for the Future, Kim Stanley Robinson's new book on climate change, including a reply from the author.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team