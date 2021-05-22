The Mahablog: Data from several nations and U.S. states show what Coronavirus lockdown policies and mask mandates did—and did not do—to public health and the economy.

Juanita Jeans: These pictures are worth 9,000 words.

Informed Comment: The only winner in the latest Israeli-Gaza fighting may be Palestinian national aspirations.

Joe.My.God.: Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council apparently believes God opposes Lego-on-Lego relationships.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It does not affect your daily life very much if your neighbor marries a box turtle. But that does not mean it is right...Now you must raise your children up in a world where that union of man and box turtle is on the same legal footing as man and wife.” (Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), July 2004)

