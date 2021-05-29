Pat Robertson Is Trying To Get Dr. Fauci Killed

Since the middle of 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the conservatives' Boogie Man. They are trying to turn him into their scapegoat as a way of shifting the focus off of Traitor Trump's lies and immoral response to the virus outbreak.

From Laura Ingraham to Tucker Carlson, Fox News hosts waged a war against reality, and eventually succeeded in having Dr. Fauci removed as the lead spokesperson for the coronavirus task force. Trump replaced the very popular Dr. Fauci with a faux virologist, Dr. Scott Atlas, who was a frequent guest on Carlson's program.

Sen. Rand Paul took up those reins in Congress, vilifying Dr. Fauci for months on end.

Earlier in the week, the 700 Club's Pat Robertson told his audience he would have a breaking story against Dr. Fauci. (Just like when he claimed that Venezuela and Hugo Chavez's ghost was changing votes from the Dominion machines to hurt Trump.)

Pat Robertson, with no proof said. "I think it looks clear that Dr. Fauci lied to Congress."

"He's broken the law," Robertson said.

Now, conservatives are trying to paint Dr. Fauci as the creator of the coronavirus, in their attempts to cover for the former seditious president.

There is no proof that gain of function at the Wuhan lab created COVID-19, and that it then escaped from the facility by accident.

Robertson, again, based on no data, said, "The Wuhan lab definitively created the coronavirus by fooling around with bats...gain of function...and that function is what has killed people all over the world. And it's a shocking thing, it was funded by your tax dollars."

He blathered on, "I think frankly the man ought to go to jail. I think he's destroyed the economies, people, and now in India they are still suffering and still burning bodies and it's out of control."

"And for Dr. Fauci to sit in front of the Senate committee and just downright lie to them. It's a violation of federal law," he lied, continuing with a call for punitive measures. "I, for one think there's no punishment we can conceive of that would be appropriate for somebody that's done this to the whole world we live in," Robertson opined.

This hyperbolic vitriol being spat at Dr. Fauci is dangerous, insidious, and deranged.

Annenberg's Fact Check has an in depth story about the NIH's funding to the lab in Wuhan.

The Washington Post also fact checked Rand Paul's rants against Dr. Fauci.

Conservatives all across this country who are in politics and on television appear to be trying to get Dr. Fauci assassinated in service of Traitor Trump.