Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

QAnon Plots To Steal Arizona By Replacing 'Usurpers' Elected Since 2018

Supporters of QAnon have reportedly come up with a plan to make Donald Trump president again by replacing every official elected in Arizona since 2018.
By David
QAnon Plots To Steal Arizona By Replacing 'Usurpers' Elected Since 2018
Image from: Gage Skidmore

Supporters of QAnon have reportedly come up with a plan to make Donald Trump president again by replacing every official elected in Arizona since 2018.

Vice reported that a group of Arizona citizens is petitioning to have the state Supreme Court remove all elected officials in Arizona. The group would have themselves installed as replacements by the court.

The petition contends that officials elected since 2018 are “inadvertent usurpers" because their elections used improperly certified equipment for counting the votes.

“When in the past citizens have been appointed by the Governor to finish out a Senate term due to unusual circumstances, the Governor has typically chosen pedigreed, well-known politicians, but this is not necessary," the lawsuit states. "Any Arizona resident meeting the minimum qualifications is entitled to and has the right be appointed to a seat in unusual situations."

Vice notes that the petition is "the latest harebrained effort by pro-Trump and QAnon supporters in Arizona to get the results of November's election overturned."

The publication traced the origins of the lawsuit back to Daniel Wood, a former Republican congressional candidate, and Josh Barnett, who has said he plans to run for Congress as a Republican in 2022.

“As average citizens of Arizona, from all walks of life, we have discovered that our past elections in 2018 thru 2020 are out of compliance per the U.S. Election Assistance Commission," the two men said in a press release.

QAnon activist Dave Hayes publicized the effort to his 61,000 followers on Telegram over the weekend.

“Hang onto your hats, it's getting wild in Arizona," Hayes wrote.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team