Did Trump Just Confirm He Asked GOP To Steal Election For Him?

I tuned into the Trump rally for about ten minutes the other night, and was stunned to hear him complaining that Republicans wouldn't cooperate in his attempt to steal the election.

"We have more people than they do," he said about the Democrats.

"But they know politics and they know cheating and the Republicans -- I sometimes say well, with the Republicans, 'if we ever do what they did, sir, that wouldn't be good. We're proud Americans, you know.' They won't do it. They won't do it," he complained.

"Because I say if it's good for them, why aren't the Republicans doing the same kind of thing with the ballots? You know the ballots, they use covid as another method of cheating. But why aren't the Republicans? 'Sir, we're proud American citizens. We'd never vote 10 times,' you know, etcetera, etcetera."

So the man who faces charges of trying to compel Georgia officials to find 11,000 votes for him seems to be admitting it. Live, on TV.

And I didn't see any media coverage of his admission. Instead, they all wrote about him telling white people they couldn't get specialized covid treatment because they were white.

I dunno, the former president admitting to his crimes seems like a big deal.