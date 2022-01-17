Did Trump Just Confirm He Asked GOP To Steal Election For Him?

He seemed to be admitting at his rally that he tried to get Republicans to commit voting fraud.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 17, 2022

I tuned into the Trump rally for about ten minutes the other night, and was stunned to hear him complaining that Republicans wouldn't cooperate in his attempt to steal the election.

"We have more people than they do," he said about the Democrats.

"But they know politics and they know cheating and the Republicans -- I sometimes say well, with the Republicans, 'if we ever do what they did, sir, that wouldn't be good. We're proud Americans, you know.' They won't do it. They won't do it," he complained.

"Because I say if it's good for them, why aren't the Republicans doing the same kind of thing with the ballots? You know the ballots, they use covid as another method of cheating. But why aren't the Republicans? 'Sir, we're proud American citizens. We'd never vote 10 times,' you know, etcetera, etcetera."

So the man who faces charges of trying to compel Georgia officials to find 11,000 votes for him seems to be admitting it. Live, on TV.

And I didn't see any media coverage of his admission. Instead, they all wrote about him telling white people they couldn't get specialized covid treatment because they were white.

I dunno, the former president admitting to his crimes seems like a big deal.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue