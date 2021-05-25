Rand Paul Gets Weird Package, Blames 80s Pop Star's Tweet

A suspicious package of white powder showed up at Rand Paul Kentucky house yesterday, and he immediately blamed 80s pop singer Richard Marx for a tweet in which he said he'd buy some drinks for Rand's neighbor.

Rand argued Marx was trying to to incite another attack against him. Call the wahmbulance!

Rand Paul received a suspicious package at home. He blames a pop singer he claims “called for violence.” https://t.co/exS66zYsaZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2021

U.S. senator blames singer known for remarkable ’80s hair and “Right Here Waiting for You” for white-powder threat https://t.co/Qsuz3sO3Gf — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 25, 2021

As Marx pointed out, he's not the only person on Twitter who ever made jokes about Rand Paul's neighbor.

Yeah, Robby. I’m the only person on Twitter who’s ever referenced Rand Paul’s neighbor. Must have been me. This was also a day after that traitor made a public showing of refusing the vaccine. Also, you’re a grown man still using “Robby” so I’m not surprised you’re an idiot. https://t.co/WzhstQ3h5h — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

You know who actually put multiple people’s lives at potential risk? https://t.co/WyxuTka0Iz — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

Only by stunningly dim, bigoted, typical mouth-breathing goons who think anyone named Marx is a commie just as they think all minorities look and act alike. https://t.co/PDdbk0hJbq — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

If a wise-crack about Rand Paul’s neighbor is “incitement of violence” what is this, Eric? Encouraging violence towards a 70 year old actor by a sitting US Senator is cool with you? You desperate, disingenuous moron. https://t.co/mlUV0vVOSK https://t.co/tjFuFR2UlF — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

Marx has over 300,000 followers on Twitter, and many of them came to his support:

Rand Paul is terrified by Richard Marx because he believes Marx will be “right there waiting for him”. pic.twitter.com/Ie6dMrxoGO — insecure Al (@insecure_al) May 25, 2021

Rand Paul: "A person who incites another person to violence should be held accountable!"



"Oh so you think there should be a 1/6 Commission into the actions of Donald Trump?"



Rand: "Wait.... what... no I'm talking about Richard Marx" — Rachel (@snicklefritz35) May 25, 2021

Rand's a good man... if you ignore his history of lying about threats, how he brazenly endangered those around him after he was infected with a deadly virus, and the way he makes excuses for the attack on the Capitol Building. — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) May 25, 2021

the idea that rand paul had a package delivered TODAY because of something richard marx tweeted yesterday is remarkably stupid on its face, just from a logistics standpoint. i mean think about it for 5 full seconds, rand. — Jimbo Hesi (@JimboHesi) May 25, 2021

The same bloodthirsty ghouls who call Kyle Rittenhouse a hero and donate to his GoFundMe are absolutely losing their minds over Richard Marx saying he’d hug Rand Paul’s neighbor.



Spare me the performative outrage, hypocrites. — Nicole (@NoNameGirl8686) May 25, 2021

Sometime I really love Twitter!