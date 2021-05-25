Rand Paul Gets Weird Package, Blames 80s Pop Star's Tweet

A suspicious package of white powder showed up at Rand Paul Kentucky house yesterday, and he immediately blamed 80s pop singer Richard Marx for a tweet in which he said he'd buy some drinks for Rand's neighbor.
Rand argued Marx was trying to to incite another attack against him. Call the wahmbulance!
As Marx pointed out, he's not the only person on Twitter who ever made jokes about Rand Paul's neighbor.
Marx has over 300,000 followers on Twitter, and many of them came to his support:
Sometime I really love Twitter!