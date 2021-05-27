Politics
Republican Counteroffer On Infrastructure Amounts To Less Than Half

Republicans also suggested paying for much of the plan by repurposing funds from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law.
By Susie Madrak

GOPer senators made what they call a "good faith" counteroffer to President Biden’s latest infrastructure offer today, proposing $928 billion in total spending over eight years. Haha, guess they can't do math! Via the NY Times:

Compared to Mr. Biden’s latest offer to spend $1.7 trillion in new funds, the Republican counterproposal appeared to include just a fraction of new spending on top of the expected reauthorization of current programs. Republicans also suggested paying for much of the plan by repurposing funds from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law, a proposal White House officials have panned in recent days.

A quartet of Republicans who proposed the plan, led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, said it was the latest indication that the party was negotiating in good faith, after initially offering a $568 billion plan for five years’ worth of overall spending. The group also included Senators Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Roy Blunt of Missouri and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

“We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office,” Ms. Capito said, referring to a private meeting the senators held with the president earlier this month. “It sticks to the core infrastructure features.”

I especially like the part where Pat Toomey credits Trump tax cuts for the wealthy for "the best economy of my lifetime." You're such a card, Pat. Sure gonna miss you!

Think how bad things are in the Republican party that they consider this a serious offer for a bipartisan bill. Also, notice they blithely ignore the concept of childcare as infrastructure (don't forget this is also an infrastructure and jobs bill).

