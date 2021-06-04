The 2022 Primaries Are Gonna Be Lit

While we are fighting quite seriously for the future of our democracy, there's no reason we can't have fun.

Media Matters brings receipts for 19 Republican candidates who have expressed support for QAnon at one time or another. And screenshots are forever.

It's not just Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert who are grifting off the Q nuttiness. Candidates from across the country are trying their hand at a mid-term seat:

Five are from Florida, two each are from Arizona, Nevada, and Ohio, and there is one each from California, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado.

Eighteen are Republicans. One is an independent.

Fourteen previously ran for Congress in 2020. Two previously ran for a state legislative seat in 2020.

And this is where liberals' ability to remember the past becomes our superpower.

Remember Sharron Angle's Senate race in 2010? This video from Rachel Maddow at the time is SO ADORABLE given politics today:

Christine "I am not a witch" O'Donnell, anyone?

So we've got an opportunity here to ask every single Republican running in 2022 to go on the record:

Do you think the US needs a "Myanmar-style coup" to overthrow the US government?

Do you think the Rothschild's or other Jewish Space Laser People are responsible for California wildfires?

Will you inject bleach if you contract Covid 19?

Is wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid exactly the same as being murdered in a gas chamber?

Who is President of the United States right now?

Just ASKING THE QUESTION.

And if the Republican balks, remind them: Where We Go One, We Go All! Where's your loyalty to Q?

Get the list over at Media Matters. I expect every Republican running to endorse Marjorie Taylor Green's Holocaust remarks, don't you?