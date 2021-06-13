AOC And John Mulaney Open For The Strokes At Maya Wiley Fundraiser

Fans were already stoked to see The Strokes and then out came AOC and John Mulaney. Whatever your politics, and whoever you want to be the next mayor of New York City, this is a welcome sign of things finally returning to normal.

And yes, 100% vaccinated.

Source: NME

The Strokes were joined by some very big names for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley last night (June 12). The band took to the stage at the Irving Plaza for a show that journeyed through their back catalogue, with all proceeds from the gig going to support Wiley in her attempt to become the city’s first female mayor. All fans were required to provide a negative coronavirus test to be permitted entry. But before the band had played a note, they were joined on stage by a pair of unusual support acts: stand-up comedian and noted Strokes affiliate John Mulaney, and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Last night we held NYC’s FIRST in-person concert of 2021. 100% vaccinated crowd! 🤘🏽🎸



⚡️The Strokes + John Mulaney for @mayawiley⚡️



Sundays are great for early voting. Grab a coffee, find your pollsite, and vote today: https://t.co/G0R7FTZb08



Text your friends & fam for Maya! pic.twitter.com/0Yba8GlNqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

HOLY FUCK JOHN MULANEY JUST CAME OUT AT THE STROKES SHOW pic.twitter.com/wCw4X4nwf4 — 😵‍💫 (@newabnormaI) June 13, 2021

Wow. The Strokes bringing the electricity for #TeamMaya tonight. First full-capacity concert of this size in NYC since venues closed for the pandemic. @mayawiley pic.twitter.com/z7KOuCLeD0 — Make the Road Action 🦋 (@MaketheRoadAct) June 13, 2021

“My dream was that image of bands that play Irving Plaza. Built to Spill and Guided by Voices. That was the goal.” — Julian Casablancas, recent New Yorker interview @thestrokes tonight @IrvingPlaza (minus Nick Valensi, with Steve Schiltz) @WSJ story: https://t.co/c1gRgtdSo6 pic.twitter.com/vsVibfvcUB — Neil Shah (@NeilShahWSJ) June 13, 2021