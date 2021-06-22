Big Tech Isn't The Enemy Of The GOP -- It's Backstopping Them

In November, Ted Cruz declared "Big Tech" as "single biggest threat to freedom." He forgot to notice that the freedom he is referring to is ours: We, the people. You know, the vast majority of us who actually care about freedom and liberty and most of all, some justice.

All of the posturing Cruz and his counterparts indulge in is nothing more than a cynical and successful attempt to work the refs. As John Amato noted yesterday, the top 10 news stories on Facebook are all from the likes of Ben Shapiro, Dan Bongino, Franklin Graham, and Sean Hannity. No liberal bias there, proving their tantrums actually work.

"Big tech" is no enemy of Republicans. It is their very best friend.

To add insult to injury, after the right wing worshippers of Donald Trump and the Q-Freaks poisoned all the social networks, sites like Facebook cracked down by dropping sites like ours from the news feed entirely, despite the fact that our Newsguard rating is high -- far higher than these people.

Never has the double standard been more obvious. People like Ted Cruz whine and throw tantrums, get amplified by the likes of Dan Bongino, Sean Hannity, Ben Shapiro and Franklin Graham, and their pages shoot to the top of the news feed, proving that all of Ted Cruz' sound and fury in the clip above is just his standard projection intended to force the desired result. Of course, the very undesirable result is that people are flooded with lies and intentional distortions when they load up their Facebook page every day.

For us, it means the number of people viewing our site has dropped by 2/3rds since so many people use their Facebook feeds for news. And that reduction means we are being squeezed, since so much of our site is dedicated to publishing and storing significant video clips to document what the right wing is doing.

Our site has been fighting the disinformation machine for 17 years. I've been here for 11 of those years and can testify to the time, effort and thought that goes into making sure we publish 16 stories a day that help to inform you and counterbalance the roaring river of misinformation and disinformation shoveled into "news feeds" every day.



