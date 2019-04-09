The Curse Of Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz tweeted with Texas Tech in the National Championship game, up by 1 with just 35 seconds left. They lost in OT, of course.

Source: Sports Illustrated

Texas senator Ted Cruz was in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night as Texas Tech faced Virginia in the national championship game. Cruz sent out a tweet with under a minute to play in regulation, and the matchup didn't go well for the Red Raiders from there.

Cruz tweeted a selfie as Texas Tech led 66-65 with 35 seconds remaining. But the Red Raiders couldn't hold its lead, giving up a three from Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Virginia then outscored Texas Tech 17-9 in overtime en route to an 85-77 victory.