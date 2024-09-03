The Curse Of Ted Cruz Continues At Texas A&M

Cruz’s U.S. Senate election opponent, U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, who played college football at Baylor and in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, used the curse as the basis for a ‘Lose Cruz’ ad.

Lucy Rohden speaks for all of us, as Mueller She Wrote noted.

Source: Newsweek

A video showing a woman's reaction while Senator Ted Cruz walked past her at Sunday's football game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame has gone viral on social media, picking up more than 1 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

Lucy Rohden, a producer on the sports-focused show Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, where she also regularly appears as an on-screen talent, shared the seven-second clip on social media of her imitating a mild vomiting motion in the Texas senator's presence.

Texas A&M, which Cruz attended the game to support, lost 23-13. Sports fans have previously called for the Republican to be barred from games in Texas, suggesting he is a "curse" whose attendance causes teams to lose.

In Rohden's video, which was posted on X without comment, Cruz is seen walking along the field, and at one point he turns to face another man. The camera cuts to Rohden, who makes the vomiting motion before putting a hand over her mouth.

The video has received more than 1.1 million views, 27,000 likes and 2,800 shares on X, with an account for the Mueller, She Wrote podcast commenting, "Same, girl."