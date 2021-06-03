Black Fox Host Furious Biden, Not Trump, Gave Tulsa Massacre Speech

On Wednesday's Fox and Friends, Lawrence Jones was furious that Traitor Trump didn't give a speech honoring Black Wall Street.

"It was just disgusting seeing Joe Biden being the guy to honor Black Wall Street yesterday, when it should've been Republicans leading the way. The people, houses that were torched; the businesses that were burned, those were Republican people!" Jones screamed.

Now that is laughable.

Somebody oughtta tell Jones about what happened to the political parties in 1964. Nevermind.

Fox News' Lawrence Jones apparently believes the Republican Party is the same one led by Abraham Lincoln and not white supremacists like Trump and his colleague Tucker Carlson.

To be a conservative/Republican/Q in today's world, a black conservative must always ignore and delete Trump and the GOP's racism entirely. How quickly Jones forgets about Trump's odious Charlottesville remarks about "some very fine Nazis."

"The people's houses that were torched the businesses that were burned those were Republican people and we should have been out there, out there for the public saying 'we stand with you. We want to rebuild it,' It's like somebody told the past administration and say look, I'm a builder, I'm gonna rebuild this community."

"But they didn't do it so Joe Biden got the victory yesterday," Jones said.

African Americans were one of the major reasons Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination, but facts don't matter to MAGA minions, only alternative realities.

Jones seems to forget that Trump took out and newspaper ads calling for the death penalty against the Central Park Five back in 1989 and then refused to apologize when it was revealed they were innocent.

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will,” Mr. Trump wrote in the May 1989 ad. “I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them.” He wrote in all caps: “Bring back the death penalty and bring back our police!”

In 2019 Trump; used the same excuse as he did in Charlottesville.

“You have people on both sides of that,” he said at the White House. “They admitted their guilt.”

You know, Lawrence, it was one year ago this week that Donald Trump teargassed peaceful BLM protestors in order to do a photo op with a Bible. So maybe he DID commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre by RE-ENACTING it in his own way.

Police and members of the US military were deployed to clear out a protest so Trump can hold up a Bible outside of church. pic.twitter.com/2i0TFCveNp — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

So weird; I wonder why Republicans, such as Donald Trump, never led the way on this — miss speech (@miss_speech) June 2, 2021

does a documented history of racism exist and persist in this country or do you want to make it illegal to teach the 1619 project in schools man bc you gotta pick one — helle woods (@cudawudapica) June 2, 2021