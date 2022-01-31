Dan Bongino Is Furious Joe Rogan 'Apologized'

Fox News tried to claim their 'fair and balanced' model is cause to defend anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2022

Fox News' mission is to keep Joe Rogan from any accountability for spreading COVID misinformation to his millions of podcast listeners.

Fox News Lawrence Jones defended Joe Rogan for putting on anti-vax creeps by claiming there are both sides to the COVID vaccination issue. There aren't.

Dan 'Bongo Bingo' Bongino then got very upset that Rogan even made an attempt to apologize for his incompetent behavior when it comes to COVID. Rogan didn't apologize, nor attempt to do so, but that didn't stop Bongino.

After playing video of Rogan's Instagram "apology," Jones started off with this insanity.

"So Dan, you know our model 'fair and balanced,' Joe Rogan is doing the same thing said I'm going to bring both sides on, but they're saying is only one side, there's our side," Jones blurted.

I couldn't tell if Jones was eluding to progressives in general, musicians boycotting Spotify, Democratic lawmakers, or the entire US and world medical community.

Bongino replied, "Yeah, I love Joe, but I gotta tell you that line at the end, 'If I pissed you off I'm sorry. let me just say to the liberal censorship loving tyrannical totalitarian lunatics who go after me...'"

Poor baby. This is the way Republicans speak now. They string together attack words that fit the GOP to transfer them onto us, but it really is just word salad.

"If I pissed you off, good," Bongino advised.

Republicans like Bongino always claimed to be truth tellers, but they only talk about what they believes help Republicans and Traitor Trump.

Bongino claimed "there's some evidence there may be some personal protection against hospitalization by using vaccines" but ranted about wearing masks.

His usual shtick.

Rogan, whether you believe he gave a serious apology or not, did not turn into a Bongino clone and recite their usual litany of word salad attacks, blaming wokeism and cancel culture.

He took a tiny little bit of ownership for his actions if you compare his statement to Fox News' nonsense. The truth is that Rogan did not go anywhere near far enough, instead relying on the "if I offended people, I am sorry" defense.

And for Lawrence Jones, (who was Freedomworks' Activist of the Year in 2013): There isn't both f**king sides to COVID.

Stop helping to infect people.

