Brian Williams On Trump's Flop Of A Rally

After ridiculing Trump's dronefest of a Trump's revenge tour that mostly "relitigated" the presidential election, host Brian Williams provided proof of the malaise that was the Trump rally in Ohio on the weekend.
Source: Raw Story
"You may say 'sure, what do you expect from the radical leftwing mainstream media?'" the host explained. "And you'd be right except there is video."
After sharing a long clip of Trump fans leaving the Ohio fairgrounds with Trump's voice droning on the background, Williams added, "You can still hear his voice in the background there as the president relitigated his loss in Arizona. As you saw, people's thoughts turned to 'where did we park?'"
The TikTok video that Williams showed.
My TIK TOK made Brian Williams on MSNBC.
Mr Trump it has been an absolute pleasure humiliating you and I look forward to embarrassing you and your people in the near future.
Thank you @11thHour and @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/cZZlCk4vZs
— Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) June 29, 2021