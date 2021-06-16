Capitol Rioter Running For Governor In Nevada

"I'm not a politician, I don't ever want to be a politician." said Gilbert. Hmm...where have we heard that before? Apparently, Gilbert was on something called The Contender, a reality tv show centered around boxing, as he was a former professional boxer, the show also made by Mark Burnett of Survivor fame.

Gilbert was present at the riot. He hasn't been charged with any crimes, nor is there any evidence (as of this writing) that he was ever inside the Capitol. He does, however, have ties to several people now arrested.

A northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and was outside the U.S. Capitol the day it was violently stormed is running for governor. A video posted on Facebook shows Republican Joey Gilbert told an applauding audience in Las Vegas over the weekend that he planned to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial race. "I have a PhD in success," Gilbert said in his announcement video. "I'm not a politician, I don't ever want to be a politician. Let me tell you something that I am probably going to be doing here shortly. And that's called running for governor." Gilbert's announcement was met with a standing ovation and loud cheers, the video shows.

According to the Associated Press. Gilbert is something of a fixture among loopy, rightwing causes in Nevada.

Gilbert has spoken at events in rural Elko and Lander County celebrating local officials’ decisions to join the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, a right-wing group that believes county sheriffs have a duty to uphold the constitution that supersedes other elected officials up to the president. He’s worked with local activists in rural counties to rescind mask mandates and filed lawsuits challenging restrictions put on businesses and places of worship to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He has protested Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, the teaching of critical race theory in schools and the results of the election.

Gilbert also appears to be something called a 'DUI lawyer', with promises to get you off for the low, low price of just $999. This ad is from 2012.

