Republicans Keep Appeasing Trump, And They May Regret It

Chris Hayes of All In went on a beautiful rant earlier this week, on how the GOP is debasing themselves to appease the former guy by having audits and even more audits of the 2020 elections. All because the Orange Shitgibbon still has delusions that if the GOP does enough audits, they will eventually find something, no matter how obscure and ridiculous, that will overturn the election results and reinstate him into the White (Supremacy) House.

Hayes goes from the fiasco going on in Maricopa County to Marge Taylor Greene to Paul Gosar all beclowning themselves as they do as their cult leader wishes. And right in the middle of it all, he covers the shitshow that Wisconsin Republicans are making of the election. He mentions how Robin Vos hired retired cops to audit the results again. However, it's not the same as Arizona's circus, which is what the traitor tyrant wanted. So Trump issued a statement accusing the Wisconsin GOP of trying to cover up the alleged election fraud.

One of the people Trump called out by name was Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga. Kapenga's response, as pointed out by Hayes, is breathtaking in its groveling, submissive nature:

Mr. President, One of the most frustrating things to watch during your Presidency was the continued attacks on you from fake news outlets with no accountability to truth. I can’t imagine the frustration you and your family felt. Unfortunately, in our positions of public service, we have to accept the reality that often “truth” in the media is no longer based on facts but simply what one feels like saying. This leads me to your recent press release stating that I am responsible for holding up a forensic audit of the Wisconsin elections. This could not be further from the truth. Let me first say that very few people have the honor of being named publicly by a United States President. I never imagined mine would be mentioned, much less in this light, from a President that I have publicly supported, and still support. I feel I need to respond even though you will likely never hear of it, as the power of your pen to mine is like Thor’s hammer to a Bobby pin. [...] First, I ask that you issue a press release in similar fashion that corrects the information and also encourages people to support what I have requested in the audit. Second, you owe me a round of golf at the club of your choice. I write this as I am about to board a plane due to a family medical emergency. In addition to my Trump socks, I will pull up my Trump/Pence mask when I board the plane, as required by federal law. I figure, if the liberals are going to force me to wear a mask, I am going to make it as painful for them as possible. I will continue to do this regardless of whether or not I ever hear from you. Thank you for doing great things as our President. Respectfully, Chris Kapenga Wisconsin Senate President

The truly frightening thing is that despite how low the Republicans have stooped, they still haven't hit rock bottom yet. They're not even close.

We're in for a long haul of a battle to preserve our democracy as the country's founders intended it to be.

On the bright side, I cannot see the GOP's madness doing anything but helping the Democrats in 2022, 2024, and beyond.