Chris Wallace Defends Fauci: No Smoking Gun Here

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace pushed back on America Reports' John Roberts and his parroting of GOP narrative that makes Dr. Fauci the fall guy for COVID. Instead, Wallace fiercely defended Dr. Fauci, who's been a great civil servant for his entire career.

John Roberts played the "What did he know, and when did he know it?" game, in addition to claiming Fauci funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab. Dr. Fauci's actions during the COVID outbreak had absolutely nothing to do with the way Traitor Trump mishandled the pandemic.

After playing a clip of Fox News' Peter Doocy getting Psaki-bombed, Wallace said, "I guess I would say this. I’ve read reports and read through a number of the e-mails. There’s no smoking gun there that indicates that Fauci had any reason to believe this had came from the laboratories, -- the Wuhan virology laboratory."

"I’ll answer the question, even though Jen Psaki wouldn’t — this is highly political. I can promise you. You’re seeing it as a major talking point from Republicans," Wallace said.

Wallace explained that Trump will attack Fauci when he speaks on Saturday.

He went on in support of Dr. Fauci's record, saying, "Let’s just remember. Anthony Fauci has been on the firing lines trying to protect Americans from public health issues since the mid-80s with AIDS. And before we start calling for his head, this guy who’s been a devoted public servant for 40 years, maybe we ought to slow down just a little bit."

Fox News viewers haven't had much of this honesty on their airwaves since Trump was ousted.

There is no person safe in the conspiracy-laden GOP, MAGA/Q cultists if they think it serves traitor Trump's purposes.

Fascism is the new Republican platform.