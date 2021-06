Is everybody in the entire right-wing ecosphere taking crazy pills!?!?

Here's former Bill Clinton guy turned right-wing shill for money Dick Morris, who readers may recall fell from grace when his penchant for paying call girls for toe-sucking went public back in the 90's.

Now he's a "journalist" for "DickMorris.com" (Branding, baby!) and that gets him a seat on Newsmax to tie Critical Race Theory to the terrible toll inter-racial marriage has on children.

Because THAT'S not racist! No sir!

DICK MORRIS: What does this do to the children? What does this do to a kid? A quarter of all Black marriages are intermarriage, racially. So what does that do to a Black boy whose mother is Black and his father is white? What does he think? ‘My father exploited my mother and that’s how he got successful?’ Does this reinforce the Oedipal notion that all kids have wanting to kill their father and marry their mother?”

The subtlety of his anti-interracial marriage rhetoric on top of everything else is surely not missed by the intended audience — A Burning Book 🕯️ (@AmongTheFray) June 24, 2021

he has incredible levels of telling on himself going on there — Ethel Arima (@Ethelmonster) June 24, 2021