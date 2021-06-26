2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Pat Robertson: Critical Race Theory Is 'A Monstrous Evil'

In Pat Robertson’s completely made up version of critical race theory, people of color grab “the whiphandle” and “are supposed to cleanse” white guilt “by taking over.”
By NewsHound Ellen
41 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

In Pat Robertson’s completely made up version of critical race theory, people of color grab “the whiphandle” and “are supposed to cleanse” white guilt “by taking over.”

Right Wing Watch, which caught Robertson’s entry in the canon of deranged fear mongering about critical race theory, explains how conservatives have created a vicious cycle of bigoted hysteria on the subject:

Technically, critical race theory is an academic framework for examining the ways in which systemic racism shapes and influences national and social institutions. But to right-wing activists who refuse to understand this, it has instead become a catchall phrase used to attack anything they dislike. This has created a vicious cycle whereby right-wing commentators misrepresent what critical race theory is and instead attribute to it a cavalcade of hypothetical horrors that, in turn, generates panic and outrage among other right-wing activists over something they don’t understand.

Even by bonkers right-wing standards, Robertson’s untethered-to-reality rant stands out:

ROBERTSON: What is it, that the people of color have been oppressed by the white people and the white people began to be racist by the time they are two or three months old?

They therefore - the people of color - have to rise up and overtake their oppressors, and then, having gotten the whiphandle, if I can use that term – then to instruct their white neighbors how to behave.

Now that’s critical race theory, and it sets people, it sets one group against another. It is totally divisive and … this is the way the communists take over. They try to destroy the children.

It is a monstrous evil and you hear it, it sounds like "Oh, critical race theory, that’s ok.” No, it’s not. It doesn't want to have your children in the third grade indoctrinated into a hate group so that he’ll wind up hating people or hating himself. And so the white people are supposed to feel guilty and they’re supposed to have white guilt.

And the people of color are supposed to cleanse them of that guilt by taking over. It is a monstrous evil.

Elie Mystal clapped back:

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team