Florida Senator Rants About A 'Woke' Country Where Football Players Kneel For The Pledge Of Allegiance

Florida's Rick Scott had this brain fart over the weekend while trying to gin up the crowd at some Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, a Ralph Reed 501c. NFL players don't and never have recited the pledge of allegiance before games. No one in the audience corrected him and Scott didn't notice either of course. He was too busy spewing about 'Wokeness' the new buzzword for wingnuts to fit into their soundbites.

Source: Independent

Given the GOP is quick to accuse Democrats of lacking patriotism for the United States, you’d hope that their party’s key figures would know the difference between the national anthem and pledge of allegiance.

But Florida Senator Rick Scott managed to do just that while speaking at the Faith &Freedom Coalition conference over the weekend.

“We’re living in a nation where these woke, rich football players are kneeling for the Pledge of Allegiance,” he said.

Just one problem - the kneeling happens during the national anthem - because the pledge is not recited at NFL games.