'Militia' Gun Rally Won't 'Comply' With Pledge Of Allegiance

[Above: At the gun-laden march in Richmond, VA, counter-protestors recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag, and the militia-types respond -- to the pledge of allegiance -- with the chant "We will not comply"]

I see that Nathan Bedford Forrest's Incel Irregulars are celebrating the life of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. by decking themselves out in Space Force cos-play outfits to protest the fact that the United State is still a nation of laws.

The problem of race in America has always been about white male supremacy, backed up with a very credible threat of violence.

And white supremacy in America has always been about the Almighty God of Jefferson Davis, Strom Thurmond and George Wallace locked in mortal combat with the Almighty God of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

In other words kids, for Nathan Bedford Forrest's Incel Irregulars, and roughly 60 million Republican supporters of Donald Trump, this is a holy war.

And holy wars do not have a history of ending well.

Republished with permission from Driftglass

