Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'Militia' Gun Rally Won't 'Comply' With Pledge Of Allegiance

So much for patriotism, these guys are an un-American domestic threat to national unity.
By driftglass
9 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

[Above: At the gun-laden march in Richmond, VA, counter-protestors recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag, and the militia-types respond -- to the pledge of allegiance -- with the chant "We will not comply"]

I see that Nathan Bedford Forrest's Incel Irregulars are celebrating the life of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. by decking themselves out in Space Force cos-play outfits to protest the fact that the United State is still a nation of laws.

The problem of race in America has always been about white male supremacy, backed up with a very credible threat of violence.

And white supremacy in America has always been about the Almighty God of Jefferson Davis, Strom Thurmond and George Wallace locked in mortal combat with the Almighty God of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

In other words kids, for Nathan Bedford Forrest's Incel Irregulars, and roughly 60 million Republican supporters of Donald Trump, this is a holy war.

And holy wars do not have a history of ending well.

Republished with permission from Driftglass

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.