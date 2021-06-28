2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Host Celebrates FL Building Collapse As 'Shining Moment' For DeSantis

Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren on Monday suggested that a building collapse in Florida has been a "shining moment" for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
By David

Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren on Monday suggested that a building collapse in Florida has been a "shining moment" for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Lahren made the remarks following a press conference where DeSantis appeared with other officials like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

"Just watching this press conference as long as we did, a couple of things I took away from it," she told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. "It is really unfortunate that tragedy brings people together. But watching Debbie Wasserman Schultz standing next to Ron DeSantis, watching all these city officials standing next to each other, some Republicans, some Democrats -- it's just a reminder that when something like this happens, it really doesn't matter who you voted for, it doesn't matter what letter is behind your name, people come together."

Lahren then asserted that the deadly building collapse could be an opportunity for DeSantis to raise his national profile.

"Another thing I gathered from watching these press conferences is the leadership of Ron DeSantis," she said. "We've seen him be a leader so many times, time and time again. This is also another shining moment for him. And I can't sing his praises high enough."

"I think this is a real tragedy," Lahren added. "But out of tragedy sometimes comes things that we can learn and lessons to be taken from all of this."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team