Fox News Host Celebrates FL Building Collapse As 'Shining Moment' For DeSantis

Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren on Monday suggested that a building collapse in Florida has been a "shining moment" for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Lahren made the remarks following a press conference where DeSantis appeared with other officials like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

"Just watching this press conference as long as we did, a couple of things I took away from it," she told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. "It is really unfortunate that tragedy brings people together. But watching Debbie Wasserman Schultz standing next to Ron DeSantis, watching all these city officials standing next to each other, some Republicans, some Democrats -- it's just a reminder that when something like this happens, it really doesn't matter who you voted for, it doesn't matter what letter is behind your name, people come together."

Lahren then asserted that the deadly building collapse could be an opportunity for DeSantis to raise his national profile.

"Another thing I gathered from watching these press conferences is the leadership of Ron DeSantis," she said. "We've seen him be a leader so many times, time and time again. This is also another shining moment for him. And I can't sing his praises high enough."

"I think this is a real tragedy," Lahren added. "But out of tragedy sometimes comes things that we can learn and lessons to be taken from all of this."