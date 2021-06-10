Media Bites
Glenn Beck Retracts His Apology For Racist Comments About Obama

Sorry, not sorry is what we knew he meant all along.
By John Amato

In 2016, Glenn Beck admitted that he hurt the country with his crazy rants against Pres. Obama for calling him a racist and he apologized wholeheartedly, supposedly.

He also instructed those who follow him to heed his warning and calm down.

You’ve admitted that you were part of the problem that paved the way to Trump — you’ve expressed regret, for example, for calling President Obama a racist — but I see your role in all of this as a bit more than just “a guy who insulted the president.”

I could excuse it, to some degree — I won’t — but I could excuse some of it by saying that I was trying to, in some ways, accomplish what Jon Stewart can accomplish: draw huge crowds, make points and then encourage you to do your own homework. I know I wouldn’t believe me if I heard myself apologizing, so I’m telling you now: Don’t take my word for it. Watch my actions. I don’t care what you think about me. All I care about is saying, Please, don’t make the mistake I made.

Beck even said in the 2016 interview that President Obama made him a better man.

That's all changed since Joe Biden won the presidency.

And President Obama is not allowed to have an opinion about the state of the racist GOP, either.

"I take my apology back! I was exactly right, and I even stated it right. You are a racist if you believe in critical race theory," Beck told Carlson.

Beck is looking for love from the MAGA cultists now that conservatives are on a grievance jag that sounds a lot like white supremacists screaming about the Black people.

Racism rules the roost for the GOP, but they claim they're the persecuted ones, the victims of racism.

Republicans are organizing for 2022 around white supremacy and grievance. To do that, they're bringing back all their old hits. Glenn Beck's fortunes have suffered since Trump, and he's looking for redemption in the ranks of conservative white supremacists.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article

