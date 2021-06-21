2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Despite Court Order, Mark McCloskey Shows Off A New Gun

Missouri US Senate candidate Mark McCloskey tweets about getting a new gun despite a court order.
By Chris capper Li...
Despite Court Order, Mark McCloskey Shows Off A New Gun
Image from: Mark McCloskey twitter feed

On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement, Mark McCloskey just entered guilty pleas to numerous misdemeanors to the gun-waving incident last year and had to pay thousands of dollars in fines and having to give up the gun he had brandished at peaceful racial justice protesters. On Saturday, he tweeted pictures of himself holding the new AR that he had just purchased:

But wait, there's more. There's always more.

After entering the guilty pleas, he stood on the courthouse steps and tried to turn it into a campaign stunt in his race for US Senate:

As the Post-Dispatch’s Joel Currier reported Thursday, Mark McCloskey was anything but contrite after the plea. “The prosecutor dropped every charge except for alleging that I purposely placed other people in imminent risk of physical injury, right, and I sure as heck did,” McCloskey said on the courthouse steps. “That’s what the guns were there for and I’d do it again any time the mob approaches me. … If that’s a crime in Missouri, by God I did it, and I’d do it again.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also editorialized the the guilty pleas and ad hoc campaign stunt were more than enough grounds disbarment. I couldn't agree more.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team