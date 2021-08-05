Missouri Republican Admits He Pulled A Gun On God

There is so much wrong with this. Let's start with Mark McCloskey pretending he knows how to use metaphors on Hannity.

Last summer Black Lives Matter activists marched on the sidewalk of Mark McCloskey's gated white community and Mark and his wife reacted by waving guns in their front yard. It was truly bizarre and violent behavior. Several of the BLM activists recorded the McCloskey's behavior.

New York Magazine summarized their crimes: "In June, Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and fined $750, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and fined $2,000. The couple also gave up the high-powered guns they used in the confrontation, which came as marchers headed toward a protest at the home of St. Louis mayor Lydia Krewson and passed by the Mcloskeys’ home in an upscale area of the city. A special prosecutor determined that the protesters were peaceful."

The White-Wing Governor of Missouri (not a typo) Mike Parson pardoned the couple last week.

And of course Mark McCloskey is running for US Senate as a Republican now, because Fox made him famous and why not cash in.

He told Sean Hannity that what everyone SAW on the tape, a white guy flipping out at dark-skinned people in his neighborhood, was actually...a religious experience.

“God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob,” McCloskey said to the infomercial-for-his-campaign-host Sean Hannity. “And it really did wake me up.”

Wait, Mark. Are you saying you waved a GUN at GOD?

We never learned that at my divinity school.

In fact, I never learned about that disguise thing at divinity school, either. McCloskey's "angry mob" was a bunch of kids walking on the sidewalk outside his house. BLM protestors headed for the Mayor's residence.

Flying Spaghetti Monster forbid they SHOULD knock on his door -- God would have a Second Amendment stand-yer-ground gunshot wound!

And the Governor pardoned him. Why do conservatives want to kill God? Because they always have.

And one more thing: the fact that both Hannity and McCloskey are wearing obvious and unblended spray-tan to make their skin look darker for television? That God who disguises Himself as Black Lives Matter protestors is shaking his/her head right now.