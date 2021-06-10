Today's Thursday Turkey is Louie Gohmert. Juanita Jean 'splains what he suggested this time.

Although this guy's very very special too, from Emily Singer at the American Independent:



North Carolina lieutenant governor tells pregnant women: 'It's not your body anymore'

Compare & contrast those two w/ a decent human & politician: annieasksyou on Biden's "assuming the roles of teacher/historian" in Tulsa.

"No place is safe from the cult". Not even a quiet coastal California spot like San Luis Obispo, as digby sadly reports.

Bonus Good (Working) Dog, Good Social Media (Really!) Happy Ending for Hump Day:



Dog ejected from car during Sunday crash found on sheep farm, herding sheep

Feel a little better?

M. Bouffant 'phoned this one in.

