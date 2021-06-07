Netanyahu Accuses Coalition Of 'Biggest Election Fraud' In History Of Israel

At this point, I think it's clear that Putin won. By supporting Trump, he has successfully destabilized Western democracies -- just like he wanted. CNN looks at an all-too-familiar accusation from Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Developing overnight in Israel, Naftali Bennett is calling for a calm and orderly transition of power in a face of increasingly hostile and inciting critical rhetoric. Netanyahu is spouting claims of election fraud, echoing President Trump, and they're warning that things have turned violent and could become lethal," John Berman said.

"CNN has reporters in Israel and around the world covering this. Let's begin with Hadas Gold. It's so interesting following violence against U.S. lawmakers to hear Benjamin Netanyahu that say things that sound so incredibly similar, Hadas."

"There are members of this parliament, especially of this new coalition, who have received such level of threats there's a fear here this parliament could experience mob-level violence similar to what the U.S. Capitol experienced on January 6th," Gold said.

"The head of the Israeli internal security service said, 'In this period we have identified an intensifying and severe increase in violence. It is our duty to come out with a clear and definitive call to stop the discord and violence. the responsibilities rests on all of our shoulders.' Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have been railing against it, calling it fraud, calling for demonstrations outside of their houses. Even Netanyahu's son's Facebook page was suspended for putting out their addresses, calling for demonstrations.

"Now, Naftali Bennett, who is set to be the next prime minister, in his speech last night called on Netanyahu, actually his former boss, called for him to step aside calmly and let the process continue, telling Netanyahu 'not to leave a scorched earth behind you.' What we're waiting to see today is if the speaker will call a vote of confidence for the new government. Naftali Bennett is calling for it to come as soon as Wednesday.

"Every day that passes gives Netanyahu and his allies more time to try to convince members, try to pressure them to try to vote against this coalition."