History Shows Republicans Cheat In Presidential Elections

When will America ever learn that Republicans cheat to win elections? It's not just the gerrymandering and voter suppression, though that's a huge part. Consider these Republican Presidents, and connect the dots:

NIXON: Authorized the Watergate Hotel burglary of the Democratic National Committee offices and subsequent cover-up. The cover-up included protecting a larger "rat-fucking" operation during the Democratic primaries in 1972, which destroyed the campaign of Edmund Muskie. (Participants: Roger Stone and Karl Rove)

REAGAN: The October Surprise Theory has a large amount of circumstantial evidence to support it. See Gary Sick’s “October Surprise” (1992) and Robert Parry’s “Trick or Treason” (1993). The October Surprise was that Iran would release the US citizen hostage held at the American Embassy in Tehran before the 1980 election. There are documents in the George HW Bush library indicating that Reagan’s campaign manager, Bill Casey, negotiated prior to the election with the ayatollah, "to suggest that it might be in Iran’s interest to stall the negotiations over the release of the American hostages." Karl Rove handled direct-mail for the Reagan-Bush campaign. Roger Stone also worked on Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign.

BUSH 43: Bush v. Gore. Republican operatives including Matt Schlapp staged the "Brooks Brothers Riot" to appear to be angry Florida voters demanding that Florida's recount be halted, particularly in Broward County, a majority Black, majority Democratic, county. Roger Stone claims to have organized the Brooks Brothers riot. Karl Rove was chief strategist for Bush's presidential bid.

TRUMP: Trump campaign accepts stolen DNC emails from Russia via Wikileaks, the conduit was allegedly Roger Stone. Karl Rove's efforts have switched to maintaining Mitch McConnell's majority in the US Senate, helped with large dark money donations, particularly from billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who is also a Trump funder.

And don't get me started about Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. Go watch "The Great Hack" on Netflix.

Hopefully, Roger Stone will be convicted in the Trump Russia affair, and his days as an "operative" will be over. But what about all of those Republican campaign staff who learned how to win from him? And nothing is stopping Karl Rove from hiring younger staff from Mitch McConnell's office to help spend Shelly Adelson's millions to keep the Republican bottleneck in the Senate.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And of course, every single Republican elected officeholder benefitted from these Republican cheating presidents. They're all complicit with the Stone-Rove method of cheating to win.

And then there's this:

We've got to take them all down in the 2020 election.