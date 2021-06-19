The OAN ‘Reporter’ Given Special Access To AZ Audit Also Finances It

One America News’ “reporter” Christina Bobb helped launch the Arizona fraudit, helps pay for it and pays for out-of-state Republicans to visit so they can run similar schemes at home. She also gets access none of the real reporters get.

The Washington Post dove into Bobb’s disturbing role in the fraudit. “While mainstream reporters have been confined to a small area far from the audit tables and threatened with trespassing arrests if they wander outside it,” The Post reports, “Bobb has at times been allowed to roam the building and invite guests.” Yet Bobb’s only “qualifications” for her job seem to be a job in the Trump administration and her promotion of the Big Lie. She had no background in journalism before joining OAN, The Post reports.

She’s been a cheerleader for the audit and some of the conspiracy theories that underlie it. “The entire country knows it will unravel the Democrats’ schemes from 2020,” Bobb told viewers of her opinion show on One America in late April, a few days after the audit began. “Joe Biden is not a legitimate president.” .. She is also one of the audit’s financiers. “If you would like to donate to see this audit completed in its entirety, you can do so at voicesandvotes.org,” Bobb announced at the end of her May segment. She has disclosed elsewhere that she is Voices and Votes’s president and CEO; insists the group is unaffiliated with One America despite the on-air promos; and claims that it has raised at least $150,000 for the audit. Some of the money was used to fly lawmakers to Arizona from other states Trump lost, so they could consider replicating the audit back home. And finally — Bobb is in some respects one of the audit’s founding sleuths. Emails obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a government watchdog group, show that late last year she supplied Karen Fann — the Republican president of the Arizona Senate, who would go on to oversee the audit — with a list of expert witnesses and declarations from poll workers who claimed to have seen signs of fraud in November. The declarations came from Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Wouldn’t you love to see a list of Bobb’s donors?

The Post quotes media attorney David Bodney saying that the GOP’s behavior toward OAN “is more reflective of the old Soviet state and autocratic regimes than it is a functioning democracy.” But it’s not just Bobb or OAN. The MAGA manager of the audit is an unqualified outfit called Cyber Ninjas. Another contractor has moved some Arizona voting data to a secret location in Montana where nobody knows what’s being done and the Republicans don’t care.

Every day, the Republicans look more pro-Soviet and less pro-democracy.