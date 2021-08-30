Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

OAN Tells Americans In Kabul To Go To Airport Despite Terror Warnings

OAN host Christina Bobb advised Americans over the weekend to ignore the U.S. government's warning about terrorist threats in Kabul.
By David
OAN Tells Americans In Kabul To Go To Airport Despite Terror Warnings

OAN host Christina Bobb advised Americans over the weekend to ignore the U.S. government's warning about terrorist threats in Kabul.

The U.S. State Department has urged all Americans to leave the vicinity of the airport in Kabul due to ongoing terrorist threats. Last week, 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed in terrorist attacks near the airport.

"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," a U.S. government security alert stated last week.

But in a segment titled "Don't Be Fooled" on OAN, Bobb said that Americans should not wait to be contacted by the U.S. government for safe transportation to the airport.

"They should be telling Americans who want to leave to do everything they can to get to the airport now," Bobb said. "Get to the Kabul airport before August 31st and make sure you're inside the compound before the military leaves. Not once have I heard any sense of urgency coming from this administration actually giving good advice to Americans on the ground."

"The truth is, get to the airport now," she added. "Don't wait for anyone to call you or a text from [White House Press Secretary] Jen Psaki. Get to the airport."

Watch the video below from OAN.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team