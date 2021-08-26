Two Bomb Attacks At Kabul Airport This Morning, 13 Dead

BREAKING UPDATE: First there were reports of an explosion and an ongoing gunfight at a Kabul airport gate. Reports of another explosion at the Baron Hotel have now been confirmed. Three U.S. Marines are reported injured, according to Fox News.

At least 13 people were killed, including children and Taliban guards, the Taliban said.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Now reports of a second explosion at #Kabul airport. #Afghanistan — Karen Middleton (@KarenMMiddleton) August 26, 2021

BREAKING: At least three U.S. troops were reportedly injured in an explosion on Thursday outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.



"This was a complex attack," @JenGriffinFNC reports. pic.twitter.com/ItJD7RVbeQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 26, 2021

🚨 | NEW: People being taken to hospital after the Kabul explosion



pic.twitter.com/HvxLb65qQT — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 26, 2021

The moment when the explosion occurred at #Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/m6uB22Yg7p — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

More photos are coming from #Kabul airport. Chaos everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ZxUokOP9Fc — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) August 26, 2021

The Biden administration faces new pressure in Afghanistan with urgent warnings from European allies of an imminent terror attack at the Kabul airport Via Associated Press: