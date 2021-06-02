Republicans Are Trying To Destroy Presidential Debates

The GOP, QOP, GQP, Qonservatives, or whatever you want to call this non-entity of a political party? They're attempting to undermine our democratic processes at every stage of the game.

First with lies about voter fraud and a phony stolen election that culminated with an insurrection at the US Capitol.

They have taken aim at state legislatures and are passing, in the dead of night and behind closed doors, immoral voting changes to make access to voting much more restrictive, targeted at minorities.

Now they're taking aim at the presidential debate system. Understandable, since Traitor Trump was so embarrassing in his debates with Joe Biden.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates claiming they've "lost the trust of the American people."

Actually, Ronna, the presidential debates exposed what a bankrupt traitor Trump is.

Early 2024 battle: RNC has this letter to the debate commission complaining about “virtual” debate choice, plexiglass, moderator selection and many other things. Says without changes they will advise candidate not to participate. See demands and complaints below... pic.twitter.com/kxq5XowE9E — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 2, 2021

"The CPD's repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its Board Members make clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates which the law requires and the American people deserve," she wrote. "Our sincere hope is that the CPD accepts this criticism and works to correct its mistakes," she added. "If not, the RNC will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates, and the RNC will look for other options for its candidates to debate the issues before the American people in a neutral and nonpartisan forum."

It's easy to see this for what it is -- a very public attempt to hold hostage any and all election processes so that they can steal the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Let's bring back the League of Women Voters as hosts. But Republicans can't do that, because the League of Women Voters is against all of the GOP voter suppression BS. Oops.